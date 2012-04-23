US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on work

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
HOUSTON, April 23 Gasoline gained 1.5 cents on Monday in the Los Angeles spot market as ConocoPhillips 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles Refinery was performing planned work.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market.
June L.A. CARBOB sold at 5 cents over July NYMEX RBOB on Monday.
San Francisco Bay market CARBOB for May delivery traded at 2 cents over L.A. CARBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market finished at 5.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX RBOB.
Conoco's 100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington, refinery was back in production after a planned six-week plantwide overhaul.
Diesel in the Portland market retreated 4 cents to finish at 17 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.
CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, sold in Los Angeles at 8.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.
EPA diesel, which complies with standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is used outside of California cities, sold at a 2.5-cent discount to L.A. CARB diesel.
L.A. May jet fuel traded at 6 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.