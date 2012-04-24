版本:
US WCoast Products-Bay gasoline gains on overhaul

HOUSTON, April 24 Gasoline climbed in the San Francisco Bay spot market on Tuesday as ConocoPhillips began a planned overhaul at its 120,200 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Rodeo, California, traders said.

May CARBOB sold in the San Francisco market as high as a 17 cent-per-gallon premium to June NYMEX RBOB gasoline, up 6 cents from Monday, traders said.

May CARBOB sold in the Los Angeles spot market at a 3-cent discount to the Bay price, traders said.

June CARBOB in L.A. traded at 6.75 cents over July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at 6.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

May CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, finished unchanged in L.A. at 8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles gained 0.75 cent to finish at 6.75 cents over June NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Portland, Oregon, market, was offered unchanged at 21 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

