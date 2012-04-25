US WCoast Products - Gasoline retreats on lower demand

HOUSTON, April 25 Gasoline fell 3 cents in the
Los Angeles spot market on Wednesday due to lower refiner
demand, traders said.
May-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at 11 cents a gallon over
June NYMEX RBOB gasoline, traders said.
May CARBOB was valued in the San Francisco Bay market
between 2 cents and 3 cents over the L.A. price.
June CARBOB in L.A. was 2 cents stronger at 8.5 cents over
July NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon market rose 2.5 cents to
trade at 9 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
May CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators
to reduce pollution in California's major cities, again finished
in L.A. at 8.5 cents a gallon over June NYMEX heating oil.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles gained 0.5 cent to finish at 7.25
cents over June NYMEX heating oil.
Diesel in the Portland, Oregon market sold even with
Tuesday's finish at 21 cents over NYMEX heating oil.