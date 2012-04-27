US WCoast Products- LA gasoline rises on BP upset

HOUSTON, April 27 Los Angeles spot market gasoline climbed on news of a breakdown at BP Plc's 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on Friday, traders said.

May-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold up 2 cents at a 16-cent-a-gallon premium on June NYMEX RBOB in the L.A market.

BP reported the breakdown in notices filed with the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which regulates pollution in the Los Angeles area.

June CARBOB sold in Los Angeles up 2 cents at 7 cents over July NYMEX gasoline.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market rose 1 cent to 11 cents over June NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel, mandated by California pollution regulators to reduce pollution in California's major cities, was 1 cent stronger at 10.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil in Los Angeles.

San Francisco Bay market CARB diesel traded at 16 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel was down 1 cent at a 6-cent premium over NYMEX heating oil in L.A.