公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 23日 星期六

US WCoast Products - Gasoline gains on Exxon work

HOUSTON, June 22 Gasoline rose in the Los Angeles spot market on Friday due to continuing work at Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, traders said.

While the Exxon refinery's planned work on a coking unit, sulfur plant and hydrotreater was known in the market, a notice the refinery filed on Friday for planned flaring into July signalled the work was not nearing its end as the market had expected, traders said.

July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 5 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline, a gain of 6 cents from Thursday's finish.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at 2 cents a gallon over August NYMEX RBOB.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was seen between 5 cents and 10 cents over August RBOB.

July CARB diesel sold at 4 cents over NYMEX heating oil in the L.A. market. San Francisco market CARB diesel was even with L.A.'s price.

Jet fuel in L.A. sold at 7 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil.

