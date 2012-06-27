US WCoast Products - Gasoline rises on refinery upsets

HOUSTON, June 26 Los Angeles spot market
gasoline rose 3.5 cents Tuesday on upsets at two area
refineries, traders said.
Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 barrel per day (bpd)
L.A.-area refinery in Torrance, California, reported a breakdown
that the company said will have minimal impact on production at
the refinery.
Phillips 66's 132,000 barrel per day (bpd) L.A.
refinery in Wilmington, California, reported a sulfur recovery
unit shutdown. A spokesman declined to discuss the impact on
production at the refinery.
July-delivery CARBOB gasoline finished at 18.5 cents a
gallon over August NYMEX RBOB gasoline. July CARBOB in the San
Francisco Bay market finished at a 1 cent discount to L.A.
CARBOB.
Gasoline in the Portland market finished unchanged at a
5-cent offer discount.
August CARBOB in L.A. finished at 12 cents over September
NYMEX RBOB.
July CARB diesel finished down 0.75 cent to 4.25 cents over
August NYMEX heating oil. Bay market CARB diesel was a penny
under L.A.'s price.
August L.A. CARB diesel traded at 3.5 cents over September
NYMEX heating oil.
EPA diesel sold down to 2.75 cents over NYMEX heating oil.
July L.A. market jet fuel finished at 6.25 a gallon over
August NYMEX RBOB heating oil.
Diesel in Portland was steady at 14 cents a gallon over
NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel get their names from the California
Air Resources Board, which mandates their formulas. CARBOB is a
gasoline meant for use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to
reduce pollution in California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel is
sued, as authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.