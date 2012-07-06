US WCoast Products-Gasoline down as refinery work ends

HOUSTON, July 6 Gasoline fell in the Los Angeles
spot market on Friday as planned work that begun a month ago at
an L.A. refinery ended, traders said.
July-delivery CARBOB gasoline fell 7.5 cents to end a
9.5-cent-per-gallon discount under the NYMEX August RBOB
gasoline contract. CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was
even against the L.A. price.
August CARBOB fell 2 cents to a 6-cent discount under the
September NYMEX RBOB contract.
Traders said a planned overhaul on a coking unit,
hydrotreater and a sulfur unit at Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500
barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance,
California, was finishing on Friday .
An Exxon spokeswoman declined to comment.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline finished down 4
cents at a 9-cent discount to August RBOB.
CARB diesel retreated in L.A. by 1.75 cents to 3.75 cents a
gallon over August NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB
diesel was bid at a 1-cent discount to August heating oil on the
NYMEX.
Diesel in the Portland market rose 0.5 cent to 8.5 cents
over August heating oil.
Jet fuel for July finished unchanged at 8 cents a gallon
over August NYMEX heating oil.
CARBOB and CARB diesel formulas are mandated by the
California Air Resources Board. CARBOB is a gasoline meant for
use with ethanol. CARB diesel is intended to reduce pollution in
California's major metropolitan areas.
Outside California's cities, ultra-low sulfur diesel, as
authorized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is used.