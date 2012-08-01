US W.Coast Products-California gasoline eases

HOUSTON, Aug 1 California gasoline differentials retreated from this week's highs on Wednesday as the markets digested news that a key unit at a San Francisco-area refinery would be back in service by mid-August. Valero Energy Corp shut the gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 132,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in Benicia, California, last week to fix a compressor. On Tuesday, Valero said the FCC was expected to restart by mid-August. August-delivery Los Angeles ethanol-blend CARBOB differentials climbed four cents per gallon Monday and Tuesday on news of the outage, but fell by 2.5 cents on Wednesday with deals seen at 9.25 and 10.50 cents over September RBOB futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said. San Francisco Bay market CARBOB differentials, which gained 7 cents per gallon Monday and Tuesday, fell 2 cents on Wednesday to finish at 3 cents under the L.A. price. L.A. CARB diesel was flat at 6 cents over September NYMEX heating oil futures. San Francisco CARB diesel also held steady at 7.5 cents over. L.A. jet fuel differentials held at Tuesday's level of 6 cents over. In the Portland, Oregon market, gasoline differentials were flat at 3 cents over September NYMEX RBOB. Diesel also held at 10.25 cents over September NYMEX heating oil. Stockpiles of gasoline and distillates in the West Coast region fell last week while refinery utilization climbed 2.2 percentage points to 91 percent, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory data release on Wednesday. Gasoline stocks slipped by 295,000 barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 185,000 barrels, the EIA said. The refinery utilization increase reflected the restarts of refineries after planned maintenance: Tesoro Corp's 166,000 bpd Golden Eagle refinery in Martinez, California, and Exxon Mobil Corp's 149,500 bpd refinery in Torrance, California.