版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 05:22 BJT

Xx US W.Coast Products-California gasoline largely steady

HOUSTON, Aug 2 California gasoline differentials
were steady to slightly higher on Thursday on stable demand,
traders said.
    August-delivery Los Angeles ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline
differentials widened to a bid-offer spread of 9 cents/11.5
cents from Wednesday's 9.5 cents/10.5 cents over September RBOB
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, traders said.
    San Francisco Bay market CARBOB, however, climbed about half
a cent per gallon to finish at 4 cents over the L.A. price a day
after Chevron Corp reported a compressor tripped offline
at its 245,271 barrels-per-day refinery in Richmond, California.
 
    L.A. CARB diesel held steady in Wednesday's range, with
deals seen done at 5.75, 6.25 and 6.5 cents over September NYMEX
heating oil futures. San Francisco CARB diesel differentials
climbed 2 cents per gallon to 9.75 cents over.
    L.A. jet fuel differentials were flat at 6.25 cents over.
    In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline differentials rose
by a penny per gallon to 4 cents/6.5 cents over September NYMEX
RBOB, while diesel was seen bid at 11.5 cents over September
NYMEX heating oil, up about 1.25 cents per gallon.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐