US WCoast Products - Gasoline dips

HOUSTON, March 27 Gasoline dipped in the Los
Angeles spot market on Tuesday due to low demand, traders said.
April-delivery CARBOB gasoline slid 1 cent to a
2-cent-a-gallon discount below May NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline remained at a 2-cent
discount to L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was down 1 cent at
a 4-cent premium over NYMEX RBOB
CARB diesel also retreated in L.A. on lower demand, trading
at 13 cents a gallon over May NYMEX heating oil.
EPA-grade diesel was 2 cents below CARB diesel in L.A.
Jet fuel sold at a 13-cent premium over NYMEX heating oil in
the Los Angeles market.
Portland diesel was offered at 25 cents a gallon over NYMEX
heating oil.