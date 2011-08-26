US West Coast Products-L.A. gasoline surges on refinery upset

HOUSTON Aug 26 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials surged by 24 cents per gallon on Friday on upsets at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) refinery in Torrance, California.

L.A. gasoline differentials rose 20 cents by midmorning on Friday, [ID:nWEN7597] but climbed another 3 cents by day's end, traders said.

San Francisco Bay market gasoline showed similar gains, and the surge stretched to the Portland, Oregon, market, where wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 7 cents per gallon.

Exxon reported flaring due to breakdowns on Thursday afternoon and again early Friday, according to filings with the South Coast Air Quality Management District in southern California.

A spokeswoman for the company's 149,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Torrance said the second filing early Friday was a continuation of the first. She declined to say what unit or units were affected or if there was any impact to production.

Earlier in the week West Coast gasoline prices showed gains on refinery problems in the Pacific Northwest. On Friday, Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) said repairs were finished to a carbon monoxide boiler on a fluid catalytic cracking unit at its 120,000 bpd refinery in Anacortes, Washington. The boiler was shut Aug. 14 because of a leak. [ID:nWNAB2476]

Unleaded September ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market finished 23 cents higher at 47 cents over the October RBOB contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

September San Francisco Bay CARBOB gasoline was offered even to L.A. CARBOB.

L.A. market September CARB diesel was seen done at 3.5 and 4.5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil, up 3.5 cents. Bay market CARB diesel was even to L.A.

September jet fuel in L.A. gained 2.25 cents, trading at 6.25, 6.75, 7.00 and 7.25 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, prompt gasoline rose 7 cents to finish at 20 cents over October NYMEX gasoline, while Portland ultra-low sulfur diesel climbed 5 cents in a bid-offer spread of 16 cents/20 cents over. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; editing by Jim Marshall)