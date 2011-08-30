US West Coast Products-L.A. gasoline slides

HOUSTON Aug 29 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials fell 15 cents per gallon Monday on news that production at Exxon Mobil's (XOM.N) 149,500 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Torrance, California, was unaffected by a malfunction on Thursday night, traders said.

Notice of flaring on Thursday night at the Torrance refinery, a major gasoline producer in the L.A. market, sent prices for September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline up to 47 cents over October NYMEX RBOB on Friday.

On Monday, September CARBOB sold at 32 cents a gallon on top of October NYMEX RBOB.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at even to L.A. on Monday.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was valued at 27 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles traded at a 4-cent premium on October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel sold at 6 cents over.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was in a bid-offer spread at 7.5 cents/8.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in the Pacific Northwest sold at 14 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Carol Bishopric)