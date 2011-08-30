US West Coast Products-L.A. gasoline falls, rebounds

HOUSTON Aug 30 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials fell on a pipeline restart and then rebounded on Labor Day buying, traders said.

Premiums in the Los Angeles market fell 6 cents per gallon on Tuesday after ConocoPhillips (COP.N) announced the restart of a feedstock pipeline to its San Francisco Bay area refinery in Rodeo, California.

The pipeline to the 120,200 barrel per day (bpd) Rodeo refinery was shut on Sunday to repair a leak.

September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline sold down to a 26-cent premium on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

CARBOB then recovered 5.5 cents and finished at 31.5 cents over October RBOB as buyers stocked up ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at even to L.A. on Tuesday.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles held at a 4-cent premium on October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel remained at 6 cents over.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was in a bid-offer spread at 7 cents/9 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market sold at 26.5 cents over NYMEX RBOB. Diesel in Portland was 14 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)