US West Coast Products-Gasoline gains supply fears

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Gasoline climbed on tighter supply expectations in West Coast markets for the month of September, traders said on Thursday.

September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los Angeles market finished 4 higher at 40 cents a gallon on top of October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

BP Plc's (BP.L) 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, warned of planned flaring to due to scheduled maintenance beginning Sept. 7 and continuing for about two weeks.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at even to CARBOB in L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was unchanged at 31 cents over NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in L.A. sold at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was even to L.A.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles sold at 8 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland traded at 15 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)