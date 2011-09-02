US West Coast Products-Gasoline gains supply fears

HOUSTON, Sept 1 Gasoline climbed on tighter
supply expectations in West Coast markets for the month of
September, traders said on Thursday.
September unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline in the Los
Angeles market finished 4 higher at 40 cents a gallon on top of
October NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
BP Plc's (BP.L) 253,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, warned of planned
flaring to due to scheduled maintenance beginning Sept. 7 and
continuing for about two weeks.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at even
to CARBOB in L.A.
Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was unchanged at
31 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
CARB diesel in L.A. sold at 5 cents a gallon over NYMEX
heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was even to L.A.
Jet fuel in Los Angeles sold at 8 cents over NYMEX heating
oil.
Diesel in Portland traded at 15 cents over NYMEX heating
oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)