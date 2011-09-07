US West Coast Products-Gasoline continues decline

HOUSTON, Sept 7 Wholesale gasoline premiums sagged 4 cents in the Los Angeles market on Wednesday as expectations for low demand continued, traders said.

September L.A. unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline finished down 4 cents at 20 cents on top of the October NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract.

Traders said there was no prompt demand on Wednesday and the long-term outlook, with the end of the summer driving season over the weekend, continues to be for lower retail demand.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at 3 cents under CARBOB in L.A.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market was down 2 cents at a bid of 22 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB.

CARB diesel in L.A. gained 1.25 cents, trading at 5.5 cents a gallon over October NYMEX heating oil. In the Bay market, CARB diesel was even to L.A.

Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel was up 2 cents at 3 cents/5 cents over October NYMEX heating oil.

Jet fuel in Los Angeles was down a penny in a bid-offer spread of 6 cents/ 7 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

Diesel in Portland was unchanged at 14.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)