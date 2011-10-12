U.S. WCoast Products - Premiums weaken after surge

HOUSTON, Oct 12 West Coast petroleum product prices weakened on Thursday, and traders said overbuying ahead of the shift to winter blend contributed to the weakness.

"It's overreaction from the last several days," a trader said of the sell-off.

Another factor could be the switch to winter blend, market sources said.

"I think people are getting balanced before we transition to high Reid Vapor Pressure in November," another trader said.

October-delivery unleaded ethanol-blend gasoline sold 5 cents weaker at 35 cents a gallon over November RBOB gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

L.A. CARB diesel retreated 8.25 cents to sell for 6.75 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

San Francisco wholesale market gasoline sold 6 cents weaker than L.A. CBOB. Carb diesel in the Bay Area dealt down 2.5 cents for 12.5 cents over NYMEX heating oil.

In Portland, gasoline sold 5 cents weaker and ultralow sulfur diesel dealt was down 2 cents. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by David Gregorio)