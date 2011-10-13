U.S. WCoast Products - Gasoline down, distillate up

* "Deflating the balloon" of recent gasoline run-up

* Refinery outage news had less impact than expected

* Diesel, jet up as West Coast inventories drop

HOUSTON, Oct 13 West Coast gasoline premiums weakened on Thursday while diesel and jet strengthened as the market digested inventory and outage news.

"We're deflating the balloon," a trader said of the continuing decline in gasoline differentials after a run-up the past few days on refinery outage news.

Diesel and jet fuel gained as the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported declines in West Coast products stocks last week.

In Los Angeles, California reformulated ethanol blend gasoline sold for 28, 27 and 26 cents a gallon over RBOB on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down from 35 over on Wednesday.

CARB diesel in Los Angeles dealt for 9.75 and 9.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil, up from 6.75 cents over on Wednesday. L.A. jet fuel also sold for 8, 9 and 9.5 cents over.

In San Franciso, bay area CARBOB strengthened against Los Angeles CBOB, going from 6 cents under to 3 cents under but still losing ground as L.A. fell 9 cents. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)