U.S. WCoast Products - Gasoline surges on refinery news

* LA CARBOB up 11 cents to 37 cents over NYMEX RBOB

* Valero Wilmington issue, "no material effect" on output

* Air Products Wilmington breakdown cuts hydrogen

* Diesel up on Regina, Saskatchewan, refinery outage

HOUSTON, Oct 14 West Coast gasoline premiums surged 11 cents a gallon over the New York benchmark and diesel also ticked higher on Friday due to refinery issues.

Los Angeles ethanol blend reformulated gasoline sold for 37 cents a gallon over RBOB on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 11 cents from Thursday.

CARB diesel in L.A. sold for 14 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil, up 4.5 cents. Jet fuel in Los Angeles bid 8 cents against 9 cents offered over NYMEX heating oil.

Traders cited an Air Products ( APD.N ) hydrogen production problem at Wilmington for flaring at Valero ( VLO.N ) and Tesoro ( TSO.N ) refineries in the area, which boosted gasoline prices.

"They have to cut back hydrotreating due to the hydrogen shortage," said a trader, noting hydrotreating is used to desulfurize crude for refining.

Spokesmen for Valero, which has an 80,887-barrel-per-day plant in Wilmington, and Tesoro, which has a 97,000-bpd facility in Los Angeles, said there were no serious impacts on operations.

"Operators at the (Tesoro) facility made adjustments to utilize internally produced hydrogen at the refinery during the extend of the outage," a Tesoro spokesman said.

Fire last week at a Regina, Saskatchewan, refinery, operated by Consumers' Cooperative, has stirred Canadian demand for West Coast diesel, boosting prices for the fuel, traders said.

The diesel impact could last until May, the company said. [ID: nN1E79D123]

"I think one ship is diverted there (to Canada), will be in today or tomorrow," a West Coast trader said.

In San Francisco, CARBOB sold for 6 cents under L.A. CARBOB, 3 cents weaker, and diesel was offered at 15 cents over, up 2 cents.

In Portland, differentials were unchanged, but gasoline and diesel rode NYMEX futures a few cents higher. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)