U.S. WCoast Products-Gasoline rises on BP work

* L.A. gasoline sells at 15.25 cts over Dec NYMEX RBOB

* BP plans work at L.A. refinery through Mid Nov

HOUSTON Oct 25 Los Angeles market gasoline climbed 4.75 cents on Tuesday as one of the area's largest refineries was preparing for an overhaul of gasoline-producing units, traders said.

BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) is set to begin planned maintenance on Wednesday at its 265,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Carson, California, on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with refinery operations.

A BP spokesman declined to discuss refinery operations.

Unleaded ethanol-blend November-delivery CARBOB gasoline sold at a 15.25-cent premium on December RBOB gasoline futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

CARBOB sold at 10.5 cents a gallon on top of December RBOB on Monday.

The BP work is expected to last through Nov 15. BP filed a notice on Wednesday warning of planned flaring through Nov. 15 with California pollution regulators.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at even with the L.A. price, dealers said.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was priced at 21 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Tuesday.

Late on Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute said West Coast gasoline stocks fell 212,000 barrels last week to 28.25 million barrels. Traders will watch the U.S. Energy Information Administration report due Wednesday morning for confirmation of that trend.

Diesels also gained on the BP work with L.A. November CARB diesel finishing 1.5 cents higher at 10.5 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil.

November L.A. jet fuel was also seen stronger at an offer of 4 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil.

In the Portland market, diesel traded at 8.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andrea Evans)