U.S. WCoast Products-Gasoline climbs on report

* L.A. gasoline rises 2.75 cents to 18 cts over Dec RBOB

* U.S. EIA report echoes API on gasoline draw

HOUSTON Oct 26 Los Angeles market gasoline finished 2.75 cents higher on Wednesday at 18 cents over December NYMEX RBOB after a U.S. government report saw a draw on gasoline inventory last week, traders said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said the inventory of gasoline on West Coast fell 106,000 barrels to 27.238 million barrels last week.

That report echoed one issued on Tuesday by oil industry trade group the American Petroleum Institute which said on Tuesday that regional gasoline supply fell.

CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was priced at a penny under the L.A. price, dealers said.

In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline was valued between 12 cents and 20 cents over NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

Diesels also rose with L.A. November CARB diesel finishing 2.5 cents higher at 13 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil.

November L.A. jet fuel was also seen stronger in a bid-offer spread of 4 cents/5 cents on top of December NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)