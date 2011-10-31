U.S. WCoast Products-Gasoline up on upset

HOUSTON Oct 31 Wholesale gasoline
differentials gained 0.5 cent a gallon on Monday on a
malfunction at a Los Angeles refinery, traders said.
November-delivery L.A. market unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB
gasoline finished at 33 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB
gasoline. On Friday CARBOB ended the day at 32.5 cents over
RBOB.
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles Refining Complex reported a malfunction on Monday
morning at its Carson, California, plant.
In a filing with California regulators, Conoco said there
was no breakdown at the refinery.
San Francisco Bay market November CARBOB sold at 30.75
cents over December NYMEX RBOB.
December L.A. CARBOB was between 1 cent and 2 cents
stronger in a bid-offer spread at 16 cents/19 cents over
January NYMEX RBOB gasoline.
In the Portland, Oregon, market, gasoline's differential
traded between 12 cents and 16.25 cents over NYMEX RBOB.
Traders said markets were quiet on Monday due to the lack
of pipeline shipment scheduling, which resumes Tuesday.
CARB diesel gained 6 cents, finishing in Los Angeles at 30
cents over December NYMEX heating oil.
Ultra-low sulfur, EPA-grade diesel was priced in a wide
bid-offer spread between 12 cents/23 cents over.
November L.A. jet fuel rose 0.75 cents to 7.75 cents on top
of December NYMEX heating oil.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)