U.S. WCoast Products-Gasoline dips, diesel climbs

HOUSTON Nov 2 West Coast gasoline differentials dipped on Wednesday on lower demand, while diesels rose because of lower supply, traders said.

Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 3 cents to 33 cents a gallon on top of NYMEX December RBOB gasoline due to easing demand, dealers said.

CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market climbed 6 cents to sell at 40 cents a gallon over NYMEX December heating oil.

CARB diesel's gain was due to a U.S. government report issued Wednesday that said distillate inventories on the West Coast fell last week by 590,000 barrels to 11.49 million barrels.

Ultra-low sulfur EPA-grade diesel sold down 2.5 cents at 21.5 cents over December NYMEX heating oil.

West Coast gasoline stockpiles fell last week by 297,000 barrels to 26.9 million barrels, but the price for California-blend gasoline has already been driven up by overhauls under way at three Los Angeles market motor fuel refineries.

BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N), Chevron Corp (CVX.N), and Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) are performing work at their refineries, according to regulatory filings and/or company statements.

Bay market November CARBOB was valued at 5 cents below the L.A. market price. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Jim Marshall)