U.S. WCoast Products-Prices fall on restarts

* Key Energy Services Inc - on February 6, co, units entered into a joinder and increase in revolver commitments agreement
HOUSTON, Nov 8 Gasoline and diesel prices fell in the Portland, Oregon, market as two refineries finished seasonal overhauls, traders said.
Unleaded gasoline in Portland finished down 5 cents in a bid-offer spread at 14 cents/16 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline.
BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery restarted units, according to a notice filed with Washington state pollution regulators.
Also Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) 145,000 bpd Anacortes,
Washington, refinery finished restarting units, according to a
notice filed with state pollution regulators.
The BP refinery had undergone a month-long overhaul and the Shell plant underwent seven weeks of work.
Diesel in Portland fell 4 cents to a bid of 19 cents over NYMEX December heating oil also due to the restarts.
In the Los Angeles market, unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB
gasoline gained 1.5 cents after a pipeline bringing crude oil
to ConocoPhillips (COP.N) 120,200 bpd Rodeo, California,
refinery was shut due to a leak.
Traders said it was unlikely the pipeline closure would affect production at the refinery because there was an alternative way of delivering crude to refinery.
Unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery in the Los Angeles market finished at 26.5 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline.
CARBOB is down 6 cents from where it was on Friday because
of expectations Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) 273,000 bpd El Segundo,
California, refinery will restart this week a
gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit, which has
been shut since late October.
A Chevron representative did not reply to a message requesting comment on El Segundo refinery operations.
CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market sold at 5 cents under under L.A.
December L.A. CARBOB was a penny stronger at 15 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB for January.
CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 3 cents to 20 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil, down also due to the rumored restart of the Chevron FCC.
November jet fuel fell a penny to 2.5 cents over December NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Gary Hill)
