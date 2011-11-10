US WCoast Products-Gasoline down on restart, report

HOUSTON Nov 9 West Coast gasoline differentials slid on refinery restarts and a U.S. government report that showed an increase in regional inventory, traders said.

In the Los Angeles market, unleaded ethanol-blend CARBOB gasoline for November delivery fell 7.5 cents to finish at a 19-cent premium on December NYMEX RBOB gasoline.

BP Plc's (BP.L) (BP.N) 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Ferndale, Washington, refinery was back to normal operations following a restart from a planned overhaul, according to a regulatory notice.

Also Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) 145,000 bpd Anacortes, Washington, refinery was back to planned operations, according to a notice filed with state pollution regulators.

The BP refinery had undergone a month-long overhaul and the Shell plant underwent seven weeks of work.

November CARBOB in the San Francisco Bay market was valued at 5 cents below the price in the L.A. market.

Gasoline in the Portland, Oregon, market, was in a bid-offer spread at 12.5 cents/15 cents on top of NYMEX December RBOB.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said West Coast gasoline inventory rose 1.112 million barrels last week to 28.053 million barrels.

CARB diesel, which draws its name from the California Air Resources Board, for November delivery in the Los Angeles market fell 6 cents to 14 cents a gallon over NYMEX heating oil on the returning refinery production.

Diesel in Portland lost 1 cent at 18 cents over NYMEX December heating oil also due to the restarts.

November jet fuel lost 3 cents to end at 0.5 cents under December NYMEX heating oil. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Richard Chang)