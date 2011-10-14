LA CARBOB premium surges 11 cents on Valero news

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
HOUSTON Oct 14 The premium for Los Angeles ethanol-blended reformulated gasoline surged 11 cents on Friday after reports of flaring at Valero's Wilmington, California, refinery, traders said.
CARBOB sold in Los Angeles for 37 cents a gallon over NYMEX RBOB, traders said.
A Valero spokesman said the flaring was caused by a problem in the sulfur recovery unit but was having "no material impact" on production. (Reporting by Bruce Nichols)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
Kincora completes private placement