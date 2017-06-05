版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 5日 星期一 14:39 BJT

Qatar stock index tumbles 5.5 pct at open after rift with Saudi, GCC states

DUBAI, June 5 Qatar's stock market plunged at the opening on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The Qatari stock index sank 5.7 percent in the first five minutes of trade. Some of the market's top blue chips were hit hardest, with Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, sliding 8.9 percent.

Qatar National Bank, the country's largest bank, dropped 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐