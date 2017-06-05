Qatar stock index tumbles 5.5 pct at open after rift with Saudi, GCC states

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
DUBAI, June 5 Qatar's stock market plunged at the opening on Monday after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Doha, accusing it of supporting terrorism.
The Qatari stock index sank 5.7 percent in the first five minutes of trade. Some of the market's top blue chips were hit hardest, with Vodafone Qatar, the most heavily traded stock, sliding 8.9 percent.
Qatar National Bank, the country's largest bank, dropped 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.