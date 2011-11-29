版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 07:35 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's says AbitibiBowater's ratings unaffected by unsolicited offer to acquire Fibrek Inc.

Nov 30 AbitibiBowater:

