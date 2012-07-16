TEXT-S&PBulletin: AerCap Holdings Rtgs Unchngd By Co.'s Statement

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) July 16, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook
on The Netherlands-based AerCap Holdings N.V. (BBB-/Stable/--)
are unchanged after the aircraft lessor released a statement
that it continues to evaluate strategic options. AerCap's
announcement that it is increasing its share repurchase program
to $200 million from $130 million also had no impact on our
rating or outlook on the company.
Responding to various market speculation about its future,
AerCap noted that currently it neither has an engagement with
any financial advisor nor is in discussions with any party
regarding the sale of the company. In May 2012, the company
disclosed that its board had decided to explore a range of
strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. The
strategic alternatives included continued execution of the
company's operating strategies, possible further share
repurchases, aircraft portfolio sales, or a sale or merger of
the company. In June 2012, the company purchased $56 million of
its shares from one of its major owners, Cerberus Capital
Management L.P., with proceeds from $300 million of unsecured
debt it issued in May 2012.