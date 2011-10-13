TEXT: S&P Places AGM Corp-Insured U.S. Pub Fin Iss Rtgs On Watch Neg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 13, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it placed its ratings on 610 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.-, 152 Assured Guaranty Corp.-, and eight Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.- and Assured Guaranty Corp.-insured U.S. Public Finance issues on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The rating action follows Standard & Poor's Sept. 27, 2011, placement of its ratings on Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications (see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. Operating Companies Placed On CreditWatch Negative," published Sept. 27, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The long-term component of the ratings on the 610, 152, and eight issues are based on the insurance policies provided by Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., Assured Guaranty Corp., and Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. and Assured Guaranty Corp., respectively.

