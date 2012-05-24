TEXT: S&P Rates AIG Senior Unsecured Notes 'A-'

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to American International Group Inc.'s (AIG; A-/Stable/A-2) new issue of $750 million of 4.875% senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity. AIG intends to use the proceeds from the notes for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt maturing in 2013.

Debt and financial leverage as of March 31, 2012, pro forma for the current issue, were about 14% and 21%, respectively. AIG's fixed-charge coverage ratio for 2011 was a relatively low 3.0x, but we expect it to improve significantly in 2012, reflecting better earnings from both its Chartis and SunAmerica operating units. Through the first three months of 2012 fixed-charge coverage was about 6x.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

RATINGS LIST

American International Group Inc.

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

New Ratings

American International Group Inc.

$750 million Sr Unsec Notes Due 2022 A-