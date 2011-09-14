TEXT: S&P Revises Alaska Communications Systems Outlk To Neg

(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We are revising our outlook on U.S. diversified
telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems (ACS)
to negative from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming all ratings on ACS,
including our 'B+' corporate credit rating.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that
Verizon's entrance into the Alaskan wireless market could
meaningfully affect ACS' financial performance over the next few
years.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook
on Anchorage-based diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska
Communications Systems Group Inc. (ACS) to negative from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed all ratings on the company,
including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that there is a
one-third or greater chance of a downgrade over the next year,"
said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allyn Arden. A combination
of the following factors would cause a downgrade:
-- Our expectation for increased competition in the Alaskan
wireless market due to the expected entrance of Verizon Wireless
in mid-2013.
-- Our expectation for ongoing near-term subscriber
deterioration in the wireless business, coupled with residential
access-line erosion in the wireline business, which more than
offsets growth from enterprise customers.
-- Our expectation for break-even to modestly negative net
free cash flow for the next few years, partly due to high
capital spending and shareholder dividends.
Verizon purchased spectrum in Alaska in August 2010 and is
required by the FCC to provide wireless services to a portion of
the Alaskan market by mid-2013. Verizon's entry could affect ACS
on two fronts. First, ACS derives about 22% of its wireless
revenue from high-margin roaming agreements, a large portion of
which comes from Verizon. Second, Verizon is a formidable
wireless competitor with a large selection of devices and
services and plans to build a Long Term Evolution (LTE) network
in Alaska.
"We believe its entry into the market could result in higher
churn and pricing pressure longer term for ACS," added Mr.
Arden, "and cause a deterioration of key credit measures,
including adjusted debt to EBITDA, which is already somewhat
elevated for the rating level at 4.9x as of June 30, 2011."
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest,
July 1, 2011
-- Credit FAQ: Top 10 Credit Issues For The U.S. Telecom
And Cable Industries In 2011, Feb. 3, 2011
-- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecom Fortunes Mixed, While
Cable Remains Resilient For Now, Jan. 24, 2011
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's
Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
July 2, 2010
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk
Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The
Global Telecommunications, Cable And Satellite Broadcast
Industry, Jan. 27, 2009
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating
action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in
the left column.