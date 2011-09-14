TEXT: S&P Revises Alaska Communications Systems Outlk To Neg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- We are revising our outlook on U.S. diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems (ACS) to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming all ratings on ACS, including our 'B+' corporate credit rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Verizon's entrance into the Alaskan wireless market could meaningfully affect ACS' financial performance over the next few years.

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 14, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Anchorage-based diversified telecommunications carrier Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ACS) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed all ratings on the company, including the 'B+' corporate credit rating.

"The outlook revision reflects our view that there is a one-third or greater chance of a downgrade over the next year," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Allyn Arden. A combination of the following factors would cause a downgrade:

-- Our expectation for increased competition in the Alaskan wireless market due to the expected entrance of Verizon Wireless in mid-2013.

-- Our expectation for ongoing near-term subscriber deterioration in the wireless business, coupled with residential access-line erosion in the wireline business, which more than offsets growth from enterprise customers.

-- Our expectation for break-even to modestly negative net free cash flow for the next few years, partly due to high capital spending and shareholder dividends.

Verizon purchased spectrum in Alaska in August 2010 and is required by the FCC to provide wireless services to a portion of the Alaskan market by mid-2013. Verizon's entry could affect ACS on two fronts. First, ACS derives about 22% of its wireless revenue from high-margin roaming agreements, a large portion of which comes from Verizon. Second, Verizon is a formidable wireless competitor with a large selection of devices and services and plans to build a Long Term Evolution (LTE) network in Alaska.

"We believe its entry into the market could result in higher churn and pricing pressure longer term for ACS," added Mr. Arden, "and cause a deterioration of key credit measures, including adjusted debt to EBITDA, which is already somewhat elevated for the rating level at 4.9x as of June 30, 2011."

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 1, 2011

-- Credit FAQ: Top 10 Credit Issues For The U.S. Telecom And Cable Industries In 2011, Feb. 3, 2011

-- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecom Fortunes Mixed, While Cable Remains Resilient For Now, Jan. 24, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Standard & Poor's Standardizes Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, July 2, 2010

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunications, Cable And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.