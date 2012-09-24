版本:
BRIEF-Moody's lowers Alion's CFR to Caa2; outlook remains negative

Sept 25 Moody's Investors Service has lowered the ratings of Alion Science and Technology Corporation ("Alion") including its Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from Caa1 due to the high likelihood that the company will need do a debt refinancing over the next twelve to eighteen months.

