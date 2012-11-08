TEXT-Fitch Rates Alpek's Proposed Notes 'BBB-(exp)'

MONTERREY, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
the following ratings to Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. (Alpek)
--Foreign Currency Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
'BBB-';
--Local Currency Long Term IDR 'BBB-';
--Proposed up to USD600 million senior unsecured notes due
up to 2022 'BBB-(exp)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
Alpek's ratings reflect its strong business profile in the
petrochemical segment in Mexico and the Americas, supported by
leading positions in its different product lines, especially in
the polyester chain in North America; low cost structure as a
result of important investments in technology, as well as
geographic location and scale; solid customer base and end
markets' resilience to economic downturns. The ratings consider
the company's solid financial profile characterized by constant
positive free cash flow generation and low leverage. Fitch
expects that Alpek's ratio of net debt to EBITDA in the long
term to be around 1.5x. Also incorporated in the company's
ratings are the cyclical nature of the industry, strong
competitive environment and Alpek's historic acquisitive track
record.
Product and Geographic Diversification Supports Business
Profile
Alpek's business are divided in the polyester chain (PTA,
PET and fibers), through its subsidiary Grupo Petrotemex, S.A.
de C.V. (Petrotemex, rated BBB-/Stable by Fitch), which
represents approximately 70-75% of Alpek's consolidated revenues
and EBITDA, and other plastics and chemicals segment, which main
products are polypropylene (PP), expanded polystyrene (EPS),
caprolactam (CPL) and fertilizers, among others. The company
holds leading market positions in PTA and PET in North America,
where prices are set using a cost plus formula, allowing Alpek's
operations to maintain stable cash flows. In addition, the
company is the sole producer of PP in Mexico through its joint
venture (JV) with LyondellBasell, has important participation in
Mexico and North American EPS markets through its JV with BASF
and is the sole producer of CPL in Mexico with most of its
production dedicated to exports.
Alpek's operations have maintained high utilization rates,
which in turn has translated into better fixed cost absorption
and stable cash flows. The company's customer base operates
mostly in less volatile industries, such as food and beverage,
packaging and consumer goods end markets. In addition, the
company has long term relationships with suppliers and clients,
and in the specific case of Petrotemex, long term contracts.
In recent years, Alpek growth through acquisitions,
especially in the PTA/PET segment, and organic expansions has
positioned it as a major player in the polyester chain in North
America, which strengthens its business profile and allows it to
operate in a less volatile market. The exit of some participants
in U.S. has resulted in market rationalization and ease
competitive pressures. Volumes in the region should be driven by
stable customer demand and the expectation of no additional
capacity in the near term. Fitch expects the company will
continue investing in efficiency projects, as well as capacity
growth, with a combination of green field investments and
potential acquisitions.
Solid Financial Profile
The ratings consider the company's strong cash flow
generation reflecting high and efficient capacity utilization
rates, long term contracts and relationships with clients,
cost-plus pricing formula in the PTA segment and strict cost and
expenses control initiatives, among other factors. Also factored
in the ratings is the company's growth strategy which has been
financed with a combination of debt, internal generated funds
and equity. Alpek's liquidity profile is solid and was
strengthened with the proceeds from the recent IPO. Event risks
is still present, nevertheless Fitch's analysis incorporates the
company's strong commitment to support a robust financial
profile going forward and that any likely investment will be
completed with internally generated cash flows and debt. Net
leverage may increase to approximately 2.0x but with a gradual
reduction to 1.5x once the projects mature.
Low leverage and Adequate Liquidity
Alpek's leverage is low. After debt reduction coming from
the recent IPO, the company's Total Debt to EBITDA for the last
twelve months ended Sep. 30 2012 was 1.4x and Net Debt to EBITDA
0.6x. Fitch expects these credit metrics will remain relatively
stable in the future.
As of Sep. 30, 2012, Alpek's cash and marketable securities
was approximately USD462 million, short term debt was USD99
million and total debt USD1.06 billion. Total debt balance is
expected to remain stable and debt maturities during 2013 are
manageable at approximately USD100-120 million. On a pro-forma
basis considering the proposed issuance of senior notes, debt
maturities will be reduced to USD30-40 million in 2013. The
company's liquidity is further supported by committed credit
lines of USD310 million; availability under these facilities as
of Sep. 30 2012 is approximately USD276 million.
Key Rating Drivers
A negative rating action could arise from a combination of
sharp and consistent reductions in volumes, profitability and
cash flow generation resulting in lower fixed-cost absorption
and weaker main credit metrics. A larger than expected
debt-financed acquisition that impacts the company's capital
structure away from the target net debt to EBITDA of 1.5x on the
long term should also pressure the ratings.
Positive rating actions are limited at the time and could be
supported by consistent positive free cash flow generation
through economic cycles combined with the expectation of lower
leverage levels in the mid to long term.