公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四 06:30 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Alta Mesa's notes B3

Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service assigned a B3 rating to Alta Mesa Holdings, LP's (Alta Mesa) proposed $150 million of senior unsecured notes. Alta Mesa's other ratings were unchanged. The outlook is stable.

