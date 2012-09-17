TEXT-S&P Affirms Alta Wind 'BBB-' Rating; Off Watch, Outlook Stable

Overview
Rating Action
On Sept. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'BBB-' rating on Alta Wind Holdings LLC's $579.9
million pass-through trust certificates due 2035 and took it off
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed it on
June 29, 2012. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the
corporate credit rating on Alta's parent, Terra-Gen Finance Co.
LLC (TG Finance; see related research update published today).
Rationale
TG Finance owns Alta. Due to an error by Standard & Poor's
when we assigned the preliminary rating to TG Finance in May
2011, together with a subsequent fall in natural gas prices, the
credit measures for TG Finance are insufficient, under our
criteria, to support the current rating.
We resolved the CreditWatch listing after we reviewed the
transaction structure at Alta and determined that it is
sufficient to allow for a wider delinking under our criteria
from the rating on TG Finance.
Alta owns and operates, through its subsidiaries, four wind
power projects (the Alta Wind Projects II through V) totaling
570 megawatts (MW) in the Tehachapi Pass region of California,
about 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The Alta projects sell
power to Southern California Edison Co. (SCE; BBB+/Stable/A-2)
under long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The PPAs are
fixed-price and provide for the sale of 100% of the electricity
and renewable energy credits generated through 2035. The fixed
price eliminates exposure to fluctuating commodity and power
prices. The PPAs provide revenue for energy production only and
generally have reasonable performance requirements. Alta is
indirectly wholly owned by Terra-Gen Power LLC, which is owned
by affiliates of ArcLight Capital Partners LLC (60% interest)
and Global Infrastructure Partners (40%).
The 'BBB-' rating reflects the following weaknesses: -- Cash
flow. The cash flow from each project depends directly on energy
production that relies on wind resources. Wind is seasonal in
nature and beyond management's control. -- Reliance on one type
of wind turbine technology. Although the Vestas V90 turbines are
commercially proven, any future serial defect or
maintenance/spare parts issues arising after the turbine
warranties expire could result in lower revenues and increased
costs. The certified design life of the V90 is 20 years, about
five years short of debt maturity. -- Operation and maintenance
(O&M) cost forecasting. Although the project's base case model
budget shows O&M costs rising above the annual inflation
assumption, recent experience for other U.S. wind projects has
shown that O&M costs for this industry can rise far above
inflation.
The following strengths partly offset the weaknesses at the
'BBB-' rating level: -- PPAs through 2035 with SCE cover all
production and eliminate price risk, but not volume risk. -- The
large body of historical wind data that is on-site and near
hub-height helps ensure that the wind resource forecast of
independent engineer Garrad Hassan is achievable, which
underpins the consultant's wind resource report. There are 25
years of operating history behind wind projects in the Tehachapi
region, and sponsor Terra-Gen Power has about eight years of
wind data at the project sites. -- V90s have five years of
commercial experience, and Vestas will support turbine operation
through supply, service, and maintenance agreements that include
performance requirements, backed up with penalties. Garrad
Hassan expects the turbines to last for 30 years, exceeding the
turbines' debt maturity and certified life. -- Low transmission
risk. SCE has completed segments of the 4,500 MW Tehachapi
Renewable Transmission Project that will support the four
projects. -- Good financial performance under a likely set of
assumptions; debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) at the 90th
percentile confidence level of 2.81x average and 1.40x minimum.
However, the rent service coverage ratio (RSCR) at the 90th
percentile confidence level is only 1.40x the minimum and
average, which is weak compared with similarly rated peers. The
debt is fully amortized during the PPAs' term. -- Regulatory and
legislative support in California for renewable energy sources
help to mitigate renegotiation risk for the PPAs.
Liquidity
There is a six-month O&M reserve ($9 million) and six
months' rent reserves for debt and equity rent. On Jan. 1, 2031,
the rent reserve will go up by $26 million, about another six
months of reserves. The increase will be funded by a monthly
contribution beginning four years prior, at about 25% of the
additional requirement per year. The reserves are adequate at
the investment-grade level, but the limitation in the debt
service reserve to six months through 2030 is weak.
Outlook
Supporting the stable outlook are the long-term PPAs with
SCE that get support from state regulations and reasonable
expectations for wind resource and turbine performance. Under
our base case we expect the RSCR to average 1.4x through debt
maturity. An upgrade would require high confidence in the
long-term wind resource, turbine performance, and O&M costs,
which should translate into higher average RSCRs of about 1.75x
through debt maturity. Such an upgrade would be unlikely until
the projects are operational for some time. A downgrade could
occur if wind production and turbine performance do not meet our
expectations, offtaker ratings decline, costs escalate faster
than we expect, or regulatory support for renewable resources
declines. This would be reflected in average RSCRs of around
1.3x through debt maturity.
