TEXT-Fitch Assigns 'BBB+' to Altria's $2.8B Notes Issuance; Outlook Stable

CHICAGO, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'BBB+' rating to Altria Group, Inc.'s (Altria) $2.8 billion
senior unsecured notes, which were issue in two tranches: $1.9
billion 2.85% notes due 2022 and $900 million 4.25% notes due
2042. Fitch currently rates Altria's debt as follows:
Altria (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed bank credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Guaranteed senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper (CP) at 'F2.'
Philip Morris Capital Corp. (a wholly owned subsidiary of
Altria)
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'. UST LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Altria)
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Altria had $13.7 billion of
debt at June 30, 2012.
Debt Issuance and Tender Offer
Net proceeds from the issuance are expected to be used to
fund the cash tender offer and the related premium for any of
the company's 9.7% $3.1 billion notes due 2018, 9.25% $2.2
billion notes due 2019, 9.95% $1.5 billion notes due 2038 and
10.2% $1.5 billion notes due 2039. The amount of each series
that may be accepted for purchase will be determined in
accordance with a first priority given to 9.7% notes due 2018
and the 9.25% notes due 2019, limited to the $2.8 billion tender
cap. If the amount of the first level priority notes tendered is
less than the tender cap, the 9.950% notes due 2038 and 10.2%
notes due 2039 (second level priority notes) will be accepted
with a purchase sublimit of $500 million. The tender offer is
scheduled to expire Aug. 31, 2012. Altria has the right to
increase or decrease the tender cap and/or the purchase
sublimit. Net proceeds not immediately used will be invested in
short-term, interest-bearing instruments. Fitch expects the net
proceeds less the premium to be used to refinance the company's
debt and general corporate purposes.
The notes rank equal to the company existing and future
senior unsecured indebtedness and are guaranteed by Philip
Morris USA, Inc. (PM USA) the company's wholly owned operating
subsidiary. The guarantee will be released if PM USA
consolidates or merge into Altria or any successor of Altria, if
Altria or any successor consolidates or merges into PM USA or if
the company's long-term senior unsecured debt is rated 'A' by a
rating agency.
The notes also have a provision which require the company to
repurchase the notes at a purchase price of 101 plus accrued
interest if there is a change of control concurrent with a
ratings downgrade below investment grade by the rating agencies.
Rating Rationale
--Leading Market Share Position
Altria's ratings are supported by the company's leading
market share of U.S. tobacco segments. Altria's PM USA
subsidiary's Marlboro brand has an estimated market share of
42.6% and total cigarette market share of 49.7%. PM USA has
maintained U.S. market share of about 50% for several years.
Altria's U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Com pany (USSTC) has roughly 55%
U.S. market share in smokeless tobacco, driven by the two large
brands of Copenhagen and Skoal.
--Substantial Cash Flow The ratings reflect that Altria's
operations consistently generate large cash flows. For the 12
months ended June 30, 2012 (LTM period). The company generated
$3.1 billion of cash flow from operations (CFFO) down from the
$3.6 billion in 2011. The reduction reflects a $456 million IRS
payment for the disallowance of tax benefits resulting from
leverage lease transactions by Philip Morris Capital Corp.,
which is winding down its operations and $514 million pension
plan contribution. Altria's healthy operating EBITDA margin,
which was 40.5% for the LTM period, drive the company's high
operating cash flow to revenue ratio. Manufacturing optimization
and cost reduction efforts and price increases has helped
improve margins from 32.5% in 2008.
--Significant Liquidity
Altria has ample liquidity which Fitch expects will be
maintained given the company's CFFO. Altria maintains a
significant cash position throughout the year to meet its annual
Master Settlement Agreement payment. Bolstering Altria's
liquidity is the company's 27% equity ownership of SABMiller
plc, one of the world's largest brewers, currently valued at
roughly $19 billion.
--Shareholders Prioritized
Fitch recognizes Altria's goal to return cash to
shareholders in its ratings. The company's target dividend
payout ratio of 80% is high but typical for U.S. tobacco firms.
Fitch believes Altria's dividend reduces its flexibility since
management teams are reluctant to reduce dividends in periods of
operational weakness. Additionally, dividends in excess of CFFO
have been funded periodically by incremental borrowings which
can weaken the company's credit profile.
--Industry Risk Factors
Altria's ratings are lower than those of companies with
similar credit metrics, largely due to industry factors of
continued cigarette volume declines of 3% to 5%; increasing
regulatory risk and ongoing, albeit reduced, litigation risk.
Altria has historically been able to offset declining volumes
with price increases to continue to grow cigarette revenue.
Fitch would contemplate a negative rating action if Altria loses
pricing power because cigarette consumers become more price
sensitive.
Credit Measures, Expected Performance, Liquidity Debt
Structure
--Credit Measures
Altria's total debt-to-operating EBITDA of 2.0 times (x) for
the LTM period is in line with Fitch's expectations. Leverage
has decreased slightly over the past year. Operating EBITDA to
gross interest expense was 5.4x, substantially consistent with
the year-end. FFO adjusted leverage increased to 3.2x from 2.9x
at Dec. 31, 2011. FFO was negatively impacted by pension
contributions and IRS payment previously discussed. Fitch
expects credit metrics to be stable.
--Expected Performance
Fitch expects continued cigarette volume declines in the
low- to mid-single digits to be offset by pricing in 2012. With
continued cost improvements anticipated by Altria, overall
operating income is forecast to increase in the low single-digit
range.
--Liquidity Position
As stated previously, Altria has ample liquidity. At June
30, 2012, the company had a $1.5 billion of cash and $3 billion,
five-year revolving credit facility which was undrawn and
expires on June 30, 2016. The credit facility is used for
general corporate purposes and to support the company's CP
issuances. Altria did not have any CP issued at June 30, 2012.
The credit agreement requires that Altria maintain (i) a ratio
of debt to consolidated EBITDA of not more than 3.0 to 1.0 and
(ii) a ratio of consolidated EBITDA to consolidated interest
expense of not less than 4.0 to 1.0. These financial covenants
were met for the period.
--Debt Structure
The notes of UST Inc. are structurally superior to the
notes and debentures issued by Altria Group, Inc. Fitch has
chosen not to make a distinction in the ratings given the notes
in total are a small portion of total debt and the low risk of
default at the 'BBB+' rating level. Altria has not issued notes
from its UST subsidiary since acquiring UST Inc. in January
2009.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action?
Future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to a positive rating action include:
--An upgrade is not likely as upside to credit protection
measures is limited by Altria's reliance on the mature to
declining cigarette sector, which inhibits growth potential;
--Altria's focus on returning cash to shareholders signals
stable to rising debt levels, which would not be consistent with
an upgrade;
--A deceleration of cigarette volume declines, industry
growth, or material diversification outside of the tobacco
industry, would be positive for the company's ratings.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to a negative rating action include:
--Shareholder friendly actions; such as, a large
debt-financed share buyback or acquisition would be
credit-negative;
--An increase in leverage to the low 2.0x range without a
reasonable expectation for lower leverage going forward would
result in a negative rating action.
--Altria declining to maintain its credit profile through
the use of its financial flexibility would be viewed negatively.