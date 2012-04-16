版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.

April 17 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V.

