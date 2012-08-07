版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 07:39 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms AIG's ratings (senior debt at Baa1) with stable outlook

Aug 8 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG - senior unsecured debt at Baa1) following the announcement that AIG is repurchasing $3 billion worth of its common stock from the US Treasury.

