TEXT: S&P Rates America Movil's Chinese Yuan-Demoninated Notes 'A-'

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 1, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' issue-level rating to senior unsecured notes due 2015 equivalent to Chinese yuan (CNY) 1 billion of Mexican telecommunications company America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX; A-/Stable/--).

The notes will not be guaranteed by the company's Mexican wireless subsidiary, Radiomovil Dipsa S.A. de C.V. AMX plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Our ratings on AMX reflect our view of its "strong" business risk profile (as defined by our criteria), which reflects the company's leading position in the Latin American telecom industry, its solid profitability, and our expectation that it will maintain robust cash flow generation despite intense competition in some of its markets.

These factors are partially offset by a cash flow generation that is somewhat concentrated in Mexico, more stringent regulation in this market, and the continuing threat to AMX's wireline business from wireless substitution and cable.

We expect that AMX will maintain its "modest" financial risk profile despite the cash on hand that the company used to acquire shares of Telefonos de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (Telmex; A-/Stable/--). The company's exceptional liquidity provides sufficient flexibility, in our view.

AMX's financial performance remains robust. For the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, the company posted EBITDA interest coverage and total debt to EBITDA of 11.8x and 1.7x, respectively, adjusted for operating leases and unfunded pension liabilities.

"Several elements mitigate the structural subordination of the notes, in our view," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Marcela Duenas. "Given the company's extensive geographic diversity, we consider it unlikely that AMX will default simultaneously in all of the countries in which it operates."

Furthermore, AMX's strong asset base, concentration of debt in a small number of subsidiaries, and maturation of the majority of guaranteed debt over a period of six years lead us to believe that guaranteed and unguaranteed creditors would obtain essentially the same average recovery in the event of a default. We expect that AMX's future debt issuances will be unguaranteed.

