中国
2012年 10月 16日

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A1 rating to AHFC's MTN bonds

Oct 16 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned an A1 rating to the bonds issued by American Honda Finance Corporation's (AHFC) US medium-term note (MTN) program. AHFC is an indirectly, wholly owned subsidiary of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (A1, negative). The rating outlook is negative.

