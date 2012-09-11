版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 12:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms AIG's ratings (senior debt at Baa1) with stable outlook following share buyback announcement

Sept 11 Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of American International Group, Inc.

