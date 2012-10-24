版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 07:28 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Affirms All Classes of Arbor Realty Mortgage Securities 2006-1, Ltd.

Oct 25 Moody's has affirmed the ratings of all classes of Notes issued by Arbor Realty Mortgage Securities 2006-1, Ltd. The affirmations are due to the key transaction parameters performing within levels commensurate with the existing ratings levels. The rating action is the result of Moody's on-going surveillance of commercial real estate collateralized debt obligation (CRE CDO CLO) transactions.

