TEXT: Fitch rates $1B Ascension Health Alliance CP notes F1+

CHICAGO, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns a rating
of 'F1+' to the $1,000,000,000 Ascension Health Alliance
commercial paper (CP) notes. The 'F1+' rating is based on the
sufficiency of Ascension's liquid resources and written
procedures to fund any un-remarketed tenders on its variable
rate debt (including weekly or annual puts) and CP notes.
Ascension's CP program has been authorized to not exceed a
face amount of $1 billion outstanding at any time with
maturities of between 1-270 days. Morgan Stanley and Citi have
been appointed as the placement agents and Deutsche Bank as
issuing and payment agent. Proceeds from the CP notes may be
used to provide liquidity support for Ascension's outstanding
tax exempt variable rate demand bonds (VRDBs) subject to
remarketing agreements, temporary acquisition funding and
general corporate purposes.
As of Dec 31, 2011, Ascension's capital structure supported
by its internal liquid resources consisted of $455 million of
weekly VRDBs, $197 million of annual put bonds, $1.1 billion of
multi-annual put bonds with maturities between one and three
years and $320 million of 'Windows' weekly reset bonds.
Ascension's maximum put exposure in any given week totals
approximately $943 million. Based on Fitch's rating criteria
related to Self Liquidity, Ascension had eligible cash and
investments, bank lines and repurchase agreements in excess of
the 125% threshold of its maximum put exposure in any given week
for assignment of the 'F1+' rating. Ascension provides Fitch
monthly cash and investment reports.
SECURITY:
The CP notes are secured by an Obligation under the
Ascension's Master Trust Indenture dated Nov. 1, 1999 and are
secured on parity with all current and future Senior
Obligations.