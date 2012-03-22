版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 10:02 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's places on review for possible downgrade US structured finance securities guaranteed by Assured Guaranty

March 22 Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp:

