TEXT-S&P Assigns Prelim 'BB-' CCR To Atlantic Power Corp

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB-'
preliminary long-term corporate credit rating to Atlantic Power
Corp. The preliminary rating is pro forma of Atlantic Power's
proposed acquisition of Capital Power Income L.P. (CPILP;
BBB/Watch Negative).
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary issue rating
of 'BB-' to Atlantic Power's $460 million senior unsecured notes
due in 2018. We also assigned our '4' preliminary recovery
rating the notes, indicating our expectation for average
(30%-50%) recovery if a payment default occurs. The outlook on
the ratings is stable.
All ratings are preliminary, subject to review of final
documentation and conditional upon completion of the proposed
financing. On successful completion of the transaction and
document review, we will withdraw the preliminary rating and
assign issuer, issue, and recovery ratings.
Atlantic Power has executed a definitive plan of arrangement
to acquire CPILP, a Canada-based publicly traded limited
partnership with a C$1.1 billion market cap.
"The preliminary ratings on Atlantic Power reflect its
reliance on distributions from its underlying portfolio of
energy projects that benefit from power-purchase agreements with
largely investment-grade counterparties," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Theodore Dewitt.
"The preliminary ratings also reflect resource
concentration--natural gas--and some vulnerability to
availability declines, operation and maintenance cost increases,
and high leverage."
CPILP owns and operates a portfolio of 20 largely contracted
North American power generation assets (1,400 MW). CPILP is
29%-owned by Capital Power Corp. (CPC), a Canada-based publicly
traded corporation.
Currently, the corporate credit rating on CPILP is
'BBB/Watch Negative', and the issue rating on the unsecured
notes is 'BBB'. CPILP's notes will remain in the capital
structure and rank equal in order of priority with Atlantic
Power's proposed $460 million senior unsecured note issuance.
The outlook on the preliminary ratings is stable.
We could revise the outlook or the preliminary ratings if
availability or generation is lower than expected, or if
operation and maintenance costs are higher. In addition, the
preliminary ratings could come under pressure from potential
lower revenues from projects with recontracting exposure, as
they represent about 56% of generation. Improved recovery
prospects or material improvements in the risk profiles of
several assets could result in higher ratings.