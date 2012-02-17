BRIEF: Moody's says Attachmate's B2 rating and negative outlook not affected by cancelled dividend transaction

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
Feb 17 Attachmate:
* Moody's says Attachmate's B2 rating and negative outlook not affected by cancelled dividend transaction
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
* 2017 installation guidance range of approximately 150-155 new systems
* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6 million