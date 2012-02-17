版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 17日 星期五 11:57 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's says Attachmate's B2 rating and negative outlook not affected by cancelled dividend transaction

Feb 17 Attachmate:

