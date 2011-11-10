TEXT: S&P:Aust's carbon tax will shift energy competitive landscape

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that there was no immediate impact on its ratings on Australian utility companies following the recent vote in the Senate ratifying the Australian government's carbon tax legislation, due to be implemented from July 1, 2012.

In our view, the long-term impact will vary greatly, depending on the circumstances of companies in that sector, and could indirectly cause some near-term challenges for some of them. In particular, the competitive landscape of the energy sector will shift as large carbon polluters lower their emissions and change their portfolio mix.

We believe that companies operating in the electricity generation sector (and particularly thermal base-load generators) will face the greatest and most immediate direct impact. For those power stations that are heavy carbon emitters, they will face costs that can be reasonably quantified from the next fiscal year. The near-term impact of this new tax on the credit quality of rated generators is actually, in our view, far more limited.

Our expectation for companies in the electricity sector is that any costs, particularly for retailers, will be passed through to the end consumer up to a level equal to the industry's average carbon intensity. How much costs can be passed through from retail and wholesale pricing will likely evolve in the medium term, during which the government plans to remove 2,000 megawatts of highly polluting coal-fired generation from the market. Subject to fuel prices, gas-powered plants, in our view, could fill in the void left from reduced coal-fired generation, thus lowering carbon emissions.

SHIFTING COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AS COMPANIES REDUCE EMISSIONS

The relative carbon intensities of the stand-alone thermal base-load generators will be a key determinant for ongoing competitiveness, along with trends in fuel prices more generally. Similarly, the extent of any short-term impact on the three rated integrated energy companies--AGL Energy Ltd. (BBB/Stable), Origin Energy Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), and TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable)--will be contingent on their respective carbon intensities relative to the market average.

Having a marginally lower intensity than average, Origin and even more so AGL (given the absence of coal-fired generation in its portfolio), in our view could benefit from the introduction of the carbon tax. TRUenergy is, in our view, likely to face greater exposure due to a higher proportion of somewhat older coal-fired generation plants.

However, we assume that TRUenergy will receive some compensation under the government's assistance package. Importantly, we believe that TRUenergy's management of the scheme, especially how it mitigates the risks associated with its introduction, will be important to the group's medium-to-long-term competitiveness.

In addition, the long-term strategies of the integrated operators on their portfolio mix will be an equally important credit factor. For example, TRUenergy may seek to lower its higher proportion of coal-fired plants in its portfolio compared to other integrated operators closing the carbon intensity gap. Over the longer term, whether credit risk rises because of companies expanding their capacity depend on the form and timing of such expansion relative to the timing of support under the carbon scheme.

We believe the challenge could be greater for the Queensland, New South Wales, and Western Australian black coal-fired plants that are mostly state-owned and not expected to get free permits. They will therefore have to recover these additional costs through increases in wholesale prices and, where relevant, pass-through provisions in their power supply agreements, which, if the recovery is only partial, could weaken their credit quality.

CARBON TAX COULD COMPLICATE DEBT-REFINANCING TASKS

The carbon tax could complicate the debt-refinancing tasks of major project-financed merchant generators in the national electricity market (NEM). LoyYang B (LoyVic Pty Ltd., BB+/Negative), Loy Yang A (not rated), Hazelwood (not rated), and Redbank (Redbank Project Pty Ltd., CC/Negative) have significant debt-refinancing pressures, which could intensify if lenders' commitment wavers pending clarity on the government's approach to reduce coal-fired plants in the NEM. It is also difficult to disassociate the debt-refinancing task from other factors specific to the generators:

-- Hazelwood has high carbon emissions and is older than other plants.

-- Redbank has poor operational history and weak liquidity.

-- LoyYang A and LoyYang B have high leverage, and uncertainty remains as to the appropriate debt levels for the residual economic life of the plants under a carbon scheme.

It is our current expectation that any assistance package that may be offered to those companies is likely to be used to amortize their debt early. We also consider that any new debt is unlikely to go beyond the period during which those companies will receive free permits.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA UNDERTAKING REGULATORY REVIEW

In our view, it is premature to come to a definite conclusion on the impact of carbon in the Western Australian electricity market. With a significant review of the energy market and policies currently underway by the WA government, we need to determine the future direction of energy-reflective prices and scope for competition. The only utility company we rate in the state is Synergy (A+/Stable/--), whose rating relies significantly on the high level of support from the WA government.

ENERGY DISTRIBUTORS AND TRANSMITTERS FACE LIMITED DIRECT IMPACT

In our view, the picture in the short-to-medium term is relatively simpler for electricity and gas transmission and distribution companies, given their very limited direct exposure to the new tax. In the longer term, however, industry growth could soften due to the expected increase in electricity and gas prices. A change of consumer behavior, as a result, could reduce demand to lower than the historical average growth rate.

LIQUIDITY IS IMPORTANT DURING TRANSITION PHASE UNDER CARBON TAX

As companies transition through the carbon regime, liquidity will be an important credit factor. Some clarity around the payment of transition assistance, settlement of permit trading, and tax implications, would illuminate the full impact of the carbon tax. We believe companies' access to cash will be important, particularly given the volatile nature of operations in the merchant and retail segment of the energy markets. Rated entities have generally been very prudent over the past two years, and there is no indication that this would change. Project-financed merchant generators are particularly at risk, as they generally have minimal liquidity and rely on covenant protections, and will have to refinance their debt.