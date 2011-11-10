TEXT: S&P:Aust's carbon tax will shift energy competitive landscape

(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that there was no immediate impact
on its ratings on Australian utility companies following the
recent vote in the Senate ratifying the Australian government's
carbon tax legislation, due to be implemented from July 1, 2012.
In our view, the long-term impact will vary greatly,
depending on the circumstances of companies in that sector, and
could indirectly cause some near-term challenges for some of
them. In particular, the competitive landscape of the energy
sector will shift as large carbon polluters lower their
emissions and change their portfolio mix.
We believe that companies operating in the electricity
generation sector (and particularly thermal base-load
generators) will face the greatest and most immediate direct
impact. For those power stations that are heavy carbon emitters,
they will face costs that can be reasonably quantified from the
next fiscal year. The near-term impact of this new tax on the
credit quality of rated generators is actually, in our view, far
more limited.
Our expectation for companies in the electricity sector is
that any costs, particularly for retailers, will be passed
through to the end consumer up to a level equal to the
industry's average carbon intensity. How much costs can be
passed through from retail and wholesale pricing will likely
evolve in the medium term, during which the government plans to
remove 2,000 megawatts of highly polluting coal-fired generation
from the market. Subject to fuel prices, gas-powered plants, in
our view, could fill in the void left from reduced coal-fired
generation, thus lowering carbon emissions.
SHIFTING COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AS COMPANIES REDUCE EMISSIONS
The relative carbon intensities of the stand-alone thermal
base-load generators will be a key determinant for ongoing
competitiveness, along with trends in fuel prices more
generally. Similarly, the extent of any short-term impact on the
three rated integrated energy companies--AGL Energy Ltd.
(BBB/Stable), Origin Energy Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), and
TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable)--will be contingent on
their respective carbon intensities relative to the market
average.
Having a marginally lower intensity than average, Origin and
even more so AGL (given the absence of coal-fired generation in
its portfolio), in our view could benefit from the introduction
of the carbon tax. TRUenergy is, in our view, likely to face
greater exposure due to a higher proportion of somewhat older
coal-fired generation plants.
However, we assume that TRUenergy will receive some
compensation under the government's assistance package.
Importantly, we believe that TRUenergy's management of the
scheme, especially how it mitigates the risks associated with
its introduction, will be important to the group's
medium-to-long-term competitiveness.
In addition, the long-term strategies of the integrated
operators on their portfolio mix will be an equally important
credit factor. For example, TRUenergy may seek to lower its
higher proportion of coal-fired plants in its portfolio compared
to other integrated operators closing the carbon intensity gap.
Over the longer term, whether credit risk rises because of
companies expanding their capacity depend on the form and timing
of such expansion relative to the timing of support under the
carbon scheme.
We believe the challenge could be greater for the
Queensland, New South Wales, and Western Australian black
coal-fired plants that are mostly state-owned and not expected
to get free permits. They will therefore have to recover these
additional costs through increases in wholesale prices and,
where relevant, pass-through provisions in their power supply
agreements, which, if the recovery is only partial, could weaken
their credit quality.
CARBON TAX COULD COMPLICATE DEBT-REFINANCING TASKS
The carbon tax could complicate the debt-refinancing tasks
of major project-financed merchant generators in the national
electricity market (NEM). LoyYang B (LoyVic Pty Ltd.,
BB+/Negative), Loy Yang A (not rated), Hazelwood (not rated),
and Redbank (Redbank Project Pty Ltd., CC/Negative) have
significant debt-refinancing pressures, which could intensify if
lenders' commitment wavers pending clarity on the government's
approach to reduce coal-fired plants in the NEM. It is also
difficult to disassociate the debt-refinancing task from other
factors specific to the generators:
-- Hazelwood has high carbon emissions and is older than
other plants.
-- Redbank has poor operational history and weak liquidity.
-- LoyYang A and LoyYang B have high leverage, and
uncertainty remains as to the appropriate debt levels for the
residual economic life of the plants under a carbon scheme.
It is our current expectation that any assistance package
that may be offered to those companies is likely to be used to
amortize their debt early. We also consider that any new debt is
unlikely to go beyond the period during which those companies
will receive free permits.
WESTERN AUSTRALIA UNDERTAKING REGULATORY REVIEW
In our view, it is premature to come to a definite
conclusion on the impact of carbon in the Western Australian
electricity market. With a significant review of the energy
market and policies currently underway by the WA government, we
need to determine the future direction of energy-reflective
prices and scope for competition. The only utility company we
rate in the state is Synergy (A+/Stable/--), whose rating relies
significantly on the high level of support from the WA
government.
ENERGY DISTRIBUTORS AND TRANSMITTERS FACE LIMITED DIRECT
IMPACT
In our view, the picture in the short-to-medium term is
relatively simpler for electricity and gas transmission and
distribution companies, given their very limited direct exposure
to the new tax. In the longer term, however, industry growth
could soften due to the expected increase in electricity and gas
prices. A change of consumer behavior, as a result, could reduce
demand to lower than the historical average growth rate.
LIQUIDITY IS IMPORTANT DURING TRANSITION PHASE UNDER CARBON
TAX
As companies transition through the carbon regime, liquidity
will be an important credit factor. Some clarity around the
payment of transition assistance, settlement of permit trading,
and tax implications, would illuminate the full impact of the
carbon tax. We believe companies' access to cash will be
important, particularly given the volatile nature of operations
in the merchant and retail segment of the energy markets. Rated
entities have generally been very prudent over the past two
years, and there is no indication that this would change.
Project-financed merchant generators are particularly at risk,
as they generally have minimal liquidity and rely on covenant
protections, and will have to refinance their debt.