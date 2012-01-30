TEXT: Fitch: Major Australian and Canadian Banks Justifiably Highly Rated but Funding Differentiates

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian and Canadian Major Banks

SYDNEY/NEW YORK/SINGAPORE, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a report which reviews the main features of Australian and Canadian major banks. The report, "Australian and Canadian Major Banks: Structural Features Favourable but Funding Remains Key Issue for Australian Banks" confirms the agency's opinion that the four Australian and six Canadian major banks are justifiably highly rated. However, funding profiles in these two countries represent a notable differentiator with Canadian Banks having a stronger funding profile compared to Australian and most other banks rated in the 'AA' range.

Consideration of the major Australian and Canadian Banks as a peer group in the report reflects numerous similarities in the size and nature of these two economies as well as their banking systems. The assessment also reflects these banks' positions as amongst the most highly rated in Fitch's rated universe and strong performance through the global financial crisis. Although other banking systems could also be compared, the similarities of the banks' rating levels and broad environment leads to useful insights, especially given some market speculation that these banks' outperformance may be attributable to a favourable commodity cycle.

The Australian and Canadian banking systems are both highly concentrated, subject to strong regulatory regimes and have various structural features which help to reduce risk. Both economies have outperformed many peers during the financial crisis which is both a cause and effect of a strong banking system. Less positively, both countries have high levels of household leverage, have seen sharp increases in real estate valuations since the 1990's and inevitably, are not immune to adverse global developments such as the Eurozone debt crisis.

The four major Australian banks (Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, National Australia Bank Limited, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group) are viewed as having strong asset quality and sound capitalisation, especially given a conservative approach to the calculation of regulatory capital ratios. Profitability levels have been consistently high compared to peers in other countries with low levels of market risk and securities holdings. However, although on an improving trend, the funding profile of Australian banks compares unfavourably to Canadian and some other peers.

Following this high level review and in conjunction with its broad assessment of ratings on the largest banking institutions in the world, the four major Australian banks have been placed on Rating Watch Negative. Further details are noted in today's separate release "Fitch Places Major Australian Banks on RWN, Affirms Canadian Banks".

The funding profile of the six major Canadian banks (Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada) is viewed as a particular strength compared to peers. Although Canadian banks are clearly not immune to global developments and face increased challenges in the current environment, especially relating to household leverage and future earnings growth, at this juncture, the agency does not view these issues as calling into question existing ratings. Nonetheless, given their already high ratings, upward momentum is unlikely. Moreover, depending on the evolution of the challenges facing Canadian banks, this may result in the potential deviation of an individual banks' rating performance going forward.

The report, "Australian and Canadian Major Banks: Structural Features Favourable but Funding Remains Key Issue for Australian Banks" and the separate commentary outlining Fitch's rating actions are available on www.fitchratings.com.