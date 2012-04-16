版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit rating of AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd

April 17 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Rating of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited.

