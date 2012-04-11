版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 07:29 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company

April 12 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for Baltimore Gas and Electric Company and its affiliates.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐